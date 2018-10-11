Saqr Al Qasimi witnesses signing of cooperation between SPSA and SSDSC

The agreement aims at honing skills of the Academy’s student officers through giving them the opportunity to mingle with their counterparts and trainers at the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club, expanding effective participation in the local and international competitions, raising the number of exercisers of self-defence sport in the emirate in addition to exchanging expertise and specialised administrative data through meetings, training courses, conferences, seminars and events as well as organizing specialised conferences and workshops.

In attendance also at the signing ceremony were Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police deputy chairman of SPSA; Dr. Colonel Mohammed Khamees Al Athmani, Director-General of Sharjah Police Science Academy; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Ahmed Al Owais, chairman of SSDSC; board members of SSDSC and SPSA’s heads of departments.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi said that the signing came as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage and follow up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi added that the agreement also comes in line with the Council’s vision and strategy which endeavours to promote the level of youth’s thoughts and develop their talents and promote sports games. He explained that the signing was based on the mutual interest between the two sides to benefit from one another.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi that the agreement contributes to developing citizens in the various areas to achieve aspired results as the Academy puts all its facilities at the disposal of all Sharjah government agencies.

Valuing the partnership, Ahmed Al Owais affirmed the Council’s care and support for Sharjah clubs encouraging such steps in consolidating cooperation among the Sharjah various entities and departments. He added that the agreement is in the interest of publicising the self – defence sport that reflects positively on the club.