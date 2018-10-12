Noura Al Shamsi: 24 platforms and 66 participants in Children's Bazaar

  • Friday 12, October 2018 in 4:22 PM
Sharjah 24: Noura Al Shamsi, head of initiatives and entrepreneurship development at Sharjah Children, a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators announced that Children Bazaar, organised Thursday by the Foundation at Al Majza Waterfront in Sharjah, for the second consecutive year, aims to train children to become entrepreneurs in the future.
Al Shamsi added that the bazaar provides children with the opportunity to highlight their skills in selling, buying and communicating with others.
  
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi explained that 66 of the children of the centers are participating in the bazaar with 24 platforms to showcase their products and their artistic, manual and craft work. The bazaar, she added, highlights their important role in community participation, as well as creating a spirit of competition among them.
 
"Through the Bazaar, Sharjah Children seeks to develop the creative talents of young people in the field of self-development, selling and buying, teaching them the skills of marketing and presentation, and entering the world of business and commerce in the future.