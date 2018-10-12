Noura Al Shamsi: 24 platforms and 66 participants in Children's Bazaar

Al Shamsi added that the bazaar provides children with the opportunity to highlight their skills in selling, buying and communicating with others.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Shamsi explained that 66 of the children of the centers are participating in the bazaar with 24 platforms to showcase their products and their artistic, manual and craft work. The bazaar, she added, highlights their important role in community participation, as well as creating a spirit of competition among them.

"Through the Bazaar, Sharjah Children seeks to develop the creative talents of young people in the field of self-development, selling and buying, teaching them the skills of marketing and presentation, and entering the world of business and commerce in the future.