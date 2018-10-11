Mubarak Al Shamsi hails Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi’s election as IPA vice president

    Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality
Sharjah 24: Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality expressed happiness at the election of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi to the vice presidency of the International Publishers Association (IPA).
He said that this post is a culmination of Sheikha Bodour’s efforts in supporting the publishing industry locally and globally, and her incessant care for developing and augmenting the experience of Arab publishing to achieve globalism.
 
He added that Sheikha Bodour been keen to have a major part and fingerprint in the field of publishing. He went on to affirm that Sheikha Bodour represents a distinguished personality in creating an environment that cements an integrated growth to produce books in addition to her leading role in   the book industry.