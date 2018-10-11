ADDCT Chairman: Sheikha Bodour is indubitably worth of IPA vice presidency

congratulating SheikhA Bodour on the new post, Al Mubarak said that she is indubitably worth of the post for her ceaseless efforts in supporting the publishing industry not only at the level of the UAE but also at the international level, not to mention her global initiatives to disseminate culture and intellectual awareness as well as support dialogue and cultural exchange.

Al Mubarak expressed his confidence that Sheikha Bodour will achieve more rapprochement between Arab publishers and their counterparts across the world through her new post.