Sharjah Ruler to attend launch of SICFF 2018 Sunday

Organised by FUNN, the Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to igniting interest for cinema and media arts among young generations in the UAE, the event is held from October 14 to 19.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah will honour three innovators hosted by the event as keynote speakers, in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of local and international cinema; they are: Emirati director Abdullah Al Kaabi, Bahraini actress Haifa Hussein and the famous Jungle Book actor who played the role of Mowgli, the Indian-American Neel Sethi.

The event will see the presence of high – profile guests including Menna Arafah who had her debut in the television series “Cinderella” where she worked with producer Sameer Saif. She took part in a number of works that honed her artistic personality and skill. Indian film actress Karisma Kapoor will also be among the celebrities.

In this context, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, said: "With the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Wife, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival has achieved great success, over the past five years, as one of the most important platforms which presents to the children and the adolescents the latest works the world cinema.”

Fifty- four films from 17 countries will make their premiere in the Middle East, Gulf Region, and the UAE at SICFF 2018. The participating films cover several categories, including the Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animation Film, Best International Short Film, Best Student-Made Film, Best Short Arab Film, and the Best Child-Made Film.

SICFF 2018 will also organise 6 dialogue sessions with the participation of experts, stars and specialists in the field of the cinema.