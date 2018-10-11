Sultan Al Qasimi visits Sharjah’s pavilion at Frankfurt Book Fair

His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah met with a host of Arab and international intellectuals, authors, and publishers to discuss avenues of developing communities through culture, as well as the importance of enhancing the role of libraries in giving all individuals access to quality books.

The Emirati pavilions that took part at the event, which His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah visited, included the Emirates Publishers Association’s (EPA’s) pavilion, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s pavilion, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s pavilion, among others.

The Arab pavilions that His Highness visited comprised of Egypt, Arab Children Book Publisher Forum; Lebanon, Arab Publishers Associations; Oman, KSA, where a collection of intellectual and literary titles were dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan binn Mohamed Al Qasimi.

His Highness also visited the fair’s largest halls and many pavilions of German publishers, most notably; the pavilion of Olms Publishing House, where His Highness signed the German edition of his book ‘The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf’, in the presence of a host of German intellectuals, authors, and publishers.

The book is based upon the doctorate dissertation with which His Highness got the PhD from University of Exeter in the UK. It features reliable testimonies, correction of many misinformation, and a completion of other missing information. Through precise historical facts, official documents, and manuscripts included in the book which were derived from the archives of many prestigious libraries in the UK and in India.

Through the book, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah dispelled the myth of Arab piracy with undisputed evidences and proofs through intellectual, historical, and social insights.