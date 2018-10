During the meeting, His Excellency Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and concerted efforts, developing the mutual relations between the two sides, and exchanging views on the implementation of development projects in the city, in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

