SCHS launches (Wayiakom) “With You” initiative

SCHS organises this initiative for the second year in a row in order to raise awareness of the hazards of disability and take appropriate preventive measures as well as advance integration and screening methods for children under the age of five.

Ms. Khuloud Al-Junabi, a Psychiatrist, has pointed out that one of the most important objectives of the initiative is to follow up the growth of children at risk or disability and provide the necessary services such as following-up the situation in addition to providing support and training necessary for the childcare provider.

This year's initiative includes a survey program for the children of Women's Protection Center, which is an affiliate of Social Services Department and counseling sessions for two mothers. The program is planning to include children from Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment as well.

She pointed out that Wayiakom would continue during the entire academic year. SCHS will organize a number of activities and events as part of the initiative in order to offer services to the largest number of parents and children.

Notably, during the past year, Wayiakom included 72 children from Social Welfare House and Dar Al Aman, which are affiliates of Social Services Department, and from Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment. SCHS transferred five of them to its Early Intervention Center for follow-up and the provision of necessary services.

For her part, Mrs. Maryam Ismail Abdullah, Director of Women's Protection Center, praised the initiative, which is in line with the objectives of the Center in protecting women from violence and abuse. In addition, the center provides a number of services such as accommodation, social, legal and psychological counseling for those women. The center also works to rehabilitate and integrate women into society.