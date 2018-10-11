Sharjah Ruler witnesses launching German translation of ‘Words of a Leader: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’

Featuring selected quotes from Sheikh Zayed, the book has been published in Arabic on the occasion of the Year of Zayed, which marks the centennial of the late Founding Father, and has also been made available in English and French, with the Chinese, Spanish, Russian and Hindi translations to follow.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “By launching the German translation of the ‘Words of a Leader: Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’ at the largest international book fair in the world, we aim to present the visionary mindset of our Founding Father to the rest of the world in their own languages. This initiative is part of our strategy to promote the insightful legacy of Sheikh Zayed, while underscoring the values and principles that the UAE was established on; wisdom, tolerance, extending bridges of cooperation with other nations, and acceptance of others. These are the qualities that make the UAE a pioneering country in nation building and international cooperation.”

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The life of the late Sheikh Zayed represented a model for the ideal leader, with his perceptive vision for ruling a state and the building of society, and a life that was devoted to the development of his country, to the well-being of his people, philanthropic work and international cooperation. We hope to convey some of his great endeavours and experience to others, through a book that encapsulates his words in several languages and is ultimately a celebration of his everlasting legacy.”

The book includes many speeches and statements made by Sheikh Zayed during his lifetime, focusing on the great importance of investing in citizens, building their ambitions and supporting them, and on setting up sturdy foundations for a reputable government. He often used the phrase “the official is in the service of the citizen” as an ethical formula referring to officials with integrity and a sense of responsibility towards their work and country. From there came the foundations for ‘Emiratisation’, and a call for the suitable utilisation of human capital and opening up to modern sciences.

The selected quotes in the book reveal the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed, and his farsighted and expansive view for his country. Through the book you see the ample attention he paid to young people, who he regarded as the basis for a prosperous future. He was a strong advocate of women’s rights, and highly valued their roles in all social and professional contexts. Sheikh Zayed was also dedicated to building a pioneering civil society that would distinguish the UAE from other nations, encompassing urbanization, economy, lifestyle, and culture.

The book also features some of his political statements which always remained consistent with justice and his view on peaceful coexistence, as he spent his life as an advocate for negotiation and dialogue as a means to resist wars and defend the stolen rights of oppressed societies around the world.

Sheikh Zayed never viewed the prosperity and success of the UAE and the GCC countries separately from the future of the Arab world and other neighboring countries. He constantly strived towards creating solidarity between nations, Arab or non-Arab. He called for openness and keeping up with changing times, while cherishing heritage and preserving traditions.