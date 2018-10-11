Khorfakkan Municipality signs agreement with EA

The signing of the agreement, which took place at the Municipality's headquarters, was aimed at preserving the aesthetic appearance of the city and selling the damaged vehicles.

The signing ceremony was attended by Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality and Ahmed Mohammed Abdel Moneim, Director of Government Relations at Emirates Auction, in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

Commenting on the agreement, Engineer Fawzia Rashid Al Qadi stressed the importance of signing such agreements, which comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the exchanges of experience.

For his part, Ahmed Mohammed Abdel Moneim has expressed his pleasure for this agreement with Khorfakkan Municipality.