SGG unleash their Power on International Day of the Girl Child

Themed ‘Unleash Your Powers’, the activity highlighted the importance of shaping young minds by involving them in creative projects that will help them realise their potential and explore areas of interest.

The event reaffirmed SGG’s belief in the goals of the International Day of the Girl Child to promote girls’ rights, education opportunities, healthcare and saftey, and highlight the challenges of gender inequality, violence and child marriage that many girls face worldwide, especially in disadvantaged communities.

The workshop introduced Brownies (7 to 11 years) to life skills through the innovative ‘six powers’ exercise, which covered the power of objectives, convictions or beliefs, critical thinking, planning, ethics and personality.

“On October 11, when the world commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child, we celebrate the advancement of girls in the UAE who enjoy the ongoing support of the nation’s wise leadership, which in Sharjah is offered to us by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Honorary President of SGG, who have played an unparalleled role in empowering them by ensuring they have equal access to education, excellence, innovation and creativity,” said Shaikha Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG.

“This workshop is a reflection of our vision for Sharjah’s and the UAE’s future in which women will continue to play a key role. Studies conducted by the United Nations indicate that there are 1.1 billion girls worldwide, who play an influential role in creating a sustainable world.

For her part, Shama Fahed Ahmed, brownie SGG Member, said: “Ever since I became a part of SGG, I have learned new skills and explored areas where my interests lie. At SGG, we are always encouraged to push our boundaries, try out new activities in various fields and continue to learn, communicate and improve our teamwork and leadership qualities along the way.”

Sara Saeed Mohammed, brownie SGG Member, said: “Joining SGG has enabled me to develop the essential skills all young members of society need to fulfill their dreams.