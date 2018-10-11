SSSD receives Ras Al Khaimah Police delegation

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mayel, Director of the Government Communications Department, welcomed the visiting delegation. He expressed his happiness at this visit, which comes within the framework of communication between government institutions and exchanging experiences and experiences in the common areas between the two parties.

Dr. Rashid Mohammed Al Salhadi, Director of the Community Police Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the community police are always seeking to develop their services according to best practices in the areas of community awareness, through the mutual visits to hold standard comparisons with the distinguished entities, in particular that the SSSD, is one of the leading authorities in the State in the field of social services, and community awareness.