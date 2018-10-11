Sharjah Public Library’s workshops build awareness on education, health, and cyber crimes

On 4th October, the library has celebrated International Teacher's Day, by organising a workshop titled "My Teacher" for children aged 7-10 years. Kids had the opportunity to design a greeting card for their teachers and express their appreciation for their efforts to help them succeed.

A workshop titled "School Lunch Bag", will take place on 11th October and will be conducted by Chef International Centre. It will offer ideas on how to prepare suitable and healthy meals for children as well as choosing the right water bottle. The workshop will teach parents recipes of healthy sweets and techniques to decorate the lunch box.

Another workshop titled "Credit Cards Fraud and Counterfeiting and Fraud protection tools", will be organized on 17th October. It aims to provide an overview of cybercrime, credit cards fraud activities, and the accepted international standards to ensure information security, protection, and confidentiality. It will be conducted by Dr. Eng. Bassel Mohammed, an information security expert.

Another workshop titled, ‘Stop Motion’ will enable kids to use the “Stop Motion Studio” app to transform the story they have read at the beginning of the workshop into an animated movie using the visual effects. The workshop is designed for kids aged 8-12 years.

On 27th October, under the theme “Cloud of Joy,” a workshop presented by Emirati writer Maitha Al Muhairi will be conducted. The workshop will target high school students and discuss the story titled "Cloud of Joy” in an interactive session. Participants will also obtain a handbook that is handcrafted by each participant.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Manager of Sharjah Public Library said: "Sharjah Public Library is keen to organize and host workshops as well as educational activities for people of all age groups. We aim to enrich their intellectual and cultural experience by giving insights on specialized topics. This will build an educated generation and we facilitate that by offering them an environment that is conducive to creativity and innovation. Our goal is to enable more children to gain benefits from the library, which is a major cultural centre.”

To register in workshops that are organised by the SPL this October, please log onto http://www.shjlibrary.ae/ar , or call +97165166834 or +97165166803.

The Sharjah Public Library was established as a private library in 1925 by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, under the name ‘Al Qasimiyah Library’. Its location has since changed several times, from Al Hisn Square under the Mudeef Building to Sharjah City Municipality, then to Africa Hall, to Sharjah Cultural Centre and Sharjah University City. In May 2011, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building of the library at the Cultural Palace Square, under the title ‘Sharjah Public Library’. The new facility contains more than half a million books in multiple languages across numerous fields, including science, humanities, art and literature, with branches in Kalba, Wadi Al Helou, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.