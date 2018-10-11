Sheraa, Al Ansari Exchange join hands to boost UAE FinTech Startups

The MoU was signed by Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, and Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager of Al Ansari Exchange, in a bid to support startups, specifically in the fintech sector, by promoting an exchange of expertise and knowledge between large corporations and the startup world. This will serve entrepreneurs and foster an ecosystem that encourages their growth.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Sheraa said, "Partnerships such as these are a true reflection of the country's promise of a business-friendly ecosystem for startups and at Sheraa, we are excited to lead this union. The fintech sector is thriving and continues to mature and evolve, hence it is crucial to provide opportunities to those looking to increase their reach."

General Manager of Al Ansari Exchange said, "The signing of this strategic agreement demonstrates our efforts to entre into fruitful partnerships that work towards enhancing the capabilities of the entrepreneurs and provide key opportunities for SMEs, especially those from the financial technology sector. We are confident that this agreement will contribute towards enhancing the financial literacy of SMEs, encouraging sustainable business growth, and supporting the efforts to enhance the business environment for entrepreneurs. "