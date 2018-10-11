Al Sarkal praises cooperation between Sharjah, US in the field of ports

  • Thursday 11, October 2018 in 12:45 PM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, praised the agreement signing between the Department of Marine Ports and Customs of Sharjah and "Diamond State" Port of Delaware, USA, which aims to invest overseas, coordinate and promote cooperation between the United States and the Emirate.
Al Sarkal said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that this agreement will contribute to opening up great horizons to promote the emirate as a leading emirate in the field of attracting investments and developing various projects.
 
His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal expressed his pride in the success of Gulftainer, Sharjah, in managing ports in the United States, He added that the company's overseas investment of more than $ 600 million is also a great achievement, and that the provision of labor in the United States and the great cooperation between the Sharjah ports and the US ports is a unique achievement for Sharjah.