Al Sarkal praises cooperation between Sharjah, US in the field of ports

Al Sarkal said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that this agreement will contribute to opening up great horizons to promote the emirate as a leading emirate in the field of attracting investments and developing various projects.

His Excellency Marwan Al Sarkal expressed his pride in the success of Gulftainer, Sharjah, in managing ports in the United States, He added that the company's overseas investment of more than $ 600 million is also a great achievement, and that the provision of labor in the United States and the great cooperation between the Sharjah ports and the US ports is a unique achievement for Sharjah.