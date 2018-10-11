Al Madam Comprehensive Police Station launches a security awareness campaign

The campaign was launched out of Sharjah Police keenness to preserve lives and properties in line with the Ministry of Interior, MOI strategic objective of promoting safety and security.

Major Khalifa Musbah Al Kitbi, Head of Al Madam Comprehensive Police Station said that the campaign raised owners of livestock breeding areas and stores awareness to the risk of thefts through distributing awareness brochures in Arabic, English and Urdu.

He also urged upon the public the paramount importance of reporting crimes towards a crime – free community. The public can report any negative phenomena or suspicious behaviors on the toll free (800151) (Najeed Service), or via sms to (7999), (999) for emergencies and (901) for non-emergencies, he added.