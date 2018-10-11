Sharjah police receive recommendation to win three ISO certificates

Sharjah24: The General Directorate of Central Operations of the Sharjah Police has achieved a remarkable achievement by obtaining the recommendation by awarding the Integrated Quality System Certificate according to the requirements of the ISO9001: 2015 Quality Management Standard, ISO14001: 2015 and ISO45001: 2018 Health and Safety Specification.
The recommendation was made by the Lloyd's Register, the internationally recognised authority as one of the best auditing and certification bodies for quality systems, during the meeting held at the headquarters, in the presence of Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations and other heads of department at police.
 
The Lloyd's Register visits came in eight consecutive working days, including all departments and presidential of the Directorate General of Central Operations.