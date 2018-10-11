UAE celebrates Sharjah’s first air mail flight

Hanno Airplane carried passengers and Air Mail to the UAE in a maiden voyage connecting Sharjah with the rest of the world, said a statement from Emirates Post.

Sultan Al Midfa, acting on behalf of group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “We have chosen to celebrate World Post Day through the celebration of a significant moment in postal and aviation history.”

“Hanno was the first-ever aircraft to carry passengers and Air Mail to the UAE; a significant moment in the social history of the emirates. Not only did this service open the UAE up to the rest of the world, but this was also a key moment in the economic development of the country,” he said.

To mark this historic milestone in the nation’s history, a celebratory event took place at the Museum. Sultan Al Midfa discussed the importance of World Postal Day and the future of the industry in the UAE and beyond.

Following this, Khaled Omaira, vice president of the Emirates Philatelic Association, marked the occasion with a few words on the history of postal services in the UAE and its contribution to the long-term development of the emirates.

Emirates Post’s World Postal Day event cements the organisation’s position as the leading postal service provider in the UAE, while highlighting the importance of its service, its history, and its constant effort to grow and help improve the community, it stated.