“Shams” unveils Emirates Entertainment Experience project

His statement was made at a press conference organised by Sharjah Media City, Shams, on Wednesday, in the presence of dignitaries, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and media representatives. The press conference was held to announce the signing of a contract with Arab Format Lab, and to unveil the Emirates Entertainment Experience, a project that is the first of its kind in film and television production in the Arab world.

Al Qasimi noted that the emirate continues to make its vision for media a reality with a series of significant creative projects and initiatives in Sharjah that meet the requirements of the media industry, helping to convey the UAE’s message and boost the emirate’s media presence in the world.

He explained that entrepreneurial innovation is one of the pillars of Shams, which, in a short time, has managed to establish a new concept of a media city in an attractive, comprehensive and sustainable environment.

In turn, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, clarified that the city would be a catalyst that encourage media and other creative industries to grow and thrive. "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, we are striving to make this city a world-class centre for media and creativity in the region, a vibrant community and the ideal environment for entrepreneurship and innovation," Al Midfa said.

"The establishment of this city marks a shift in the concept behind free zones; it is a new model for smart free zones that adds value to Sharjah’s wealth of media, knowledge, thought and culture. We are meeting you today to unveil a very important contract signed by Shams and Arab Format Lab, the Arab world’s leading film and television content development and production lab. The aims of this agreement are to develop the film industry’s infrastructure and nurture young Emirati and Arab talents in all areas of film and television production. We also aim to stimulate start-ups and provide them with long-term training, which will reflect our strategic goal. As part of the Emirates Entertainment Experience, Sharjah Media City will launch ‘films made by audience members’ for the first time in the Arab world," he added.

Al Midfa explained that a team of professional filmmakers would inspire talented people, who aspire to become part of the film-making world.

"As part of this project, we will launch an Emirati film made by audience members. In an interactive community of UAE-based talents, a group of scriptwriters, actors, directors and people who are skilled with respect to audio, cinematography, lighting, music composition, graphics and interior design will compete. The project, which will include training and workshops, will culminate in a ceremony to recognise the winners. This project has been implemented in many countries and has received international awards," he said.

For her part, Khulud Abu Homos, Chairperson and CEO of Arab Format Lab, said that this award-winning content development project has been implemented in many regions including The Netherlands, China, South Korea, North Africa and Turkey, that its success has attracted global attention, and that it has served as a platform to identify new talent in the filmmaking industry.