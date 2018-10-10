Sultan bin Ahmed: ‘The Emirates Entertainment Experience’ reveals young talent

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has expressed Sharjah’s keen interest in media, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Media City (Shams) has organised a press conference at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, government officials in the Emirate of Sharjah, members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE, as well as a group of media representatives.

Stressing the importance of strengthening Sharjah’s partnership with various major international institutions and entities, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has also added that ‘The Emirates Entertainment Experience’ is the first of its kind in film and television production in the Arab world, where a group of actors , authors, and scriptwriters will compete.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi wished success to this world-class project which will develop the infrastructure for filmmaking and encourage talented young people.