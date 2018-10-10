Expo Centre Sharjah explores cooperation with Lisbon Exhibition Centre

The meeting occurred during an official visit of His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, to Lisbon in Portugal. His Excellency Al Midfa was part of an official trade mission to Portugal that was organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during October 8-10. During the meeting, discussions were held between HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa and Alexandra Torégão, Marketing and Event Manager at the Lisbon Exhibition and Congress; in the presence of Sultan Shattaf, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah; as well as a number of officials from both centres.

During the meeting, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa reviewed the centre’s vital role as a leading regional platform that allows foreign companies to showcase their products and services, and to enhance their presence in the markets of the country and the region.

Al Midfa stated that the centre’s desire to cooperate with the Lisbon Exhibition and Congress Centre is due to the centre’s keenness to enhance its reputation globally, and to promote its international activities and exceptional services, as well as to exchange expertise and best practices with the most renowned international exhibition centres. He added that Lisbon occupies an important status as one of the most prominent centres that attracts various notable international events and conferences, according to its high ranking by the International Congress and Convention Association.

Al Midfa remarked that the visit comes as part of the centre’s new strategic plan for 2018-2022, and as part of its foreign visits agenda, which also includes the establishment of strategic partnerships with various international organizations that are leaders in the field of organizing exhibitions, as well as to participate in various high-profile global events in order to promote the centre and its leading status as one of the most prominent exhibition centres in the region.