Hans Sandee: We are looking for more cooperation between the Netherlands and Sharjah

Hans Sandee said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”: “It is a great pleasure to be in Sharjah with its past, present and future, and of course it belongs to the UAE in its region, which includes many Dutch companies, of who consider Sharjah their second home”.

Consul General of Kingdom of Netherland added that: “Today was presented a “Shams” platform for media production and creativity with a lot of Dutch company was involved and we are looking for more cooperation in all fields between the kingdom of Netherlands and Sharjah”.