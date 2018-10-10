Thabit Al Tarifi: “Municipal Atelier” meets the customers’ needs

Sharjah24: His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the opening of the municipal atelier came to meet the needs of customers and their expectations and to achieve maximum happiness and satisfaction from the Municipality services.
Al Tarifi said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the Sharjah Municipality aims to implement the strategy and vision of the Government of Sharjah and its future objectives, and offers 14 different services to customers. It is located in the headquarters of the Engineering Department of the Municipality in Nasiriyah.
 
After opening the atelier, His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi listened to a detailed explanation of the services of the workshop, accompanied by municipal officials and employees.