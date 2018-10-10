Thabit Al Tarifi: “Municipal Atelier” meets the customers’ needs

Al Tarifi said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the Sharjah Municipality aims to implement the strategy and vision of the Government of Sharjah and its future objectives, and offers 14 different services to customers. It is located in the headquarters of the Engineering Department of the Municipality in Nasiriyah.

After opening the atelier, His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi listened to a detailed explanation of the services of the workshop, accompanied by municipal officials and employees.