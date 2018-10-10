Sharjah Municipality honours trainee students in the engineering and building sector

  • Wednesday 10, October 2018 in 1:41 PM
Sharjah24: On Tuesday, the Sharjah Municipality organised a ceremony to honour the trainees in the engineering and construction sector after passing the training period, which came within the framework of a modern program launched by the Municipality during the current year, with the help of engineers specialized in the sector, to develop their engineering skills with highest standards and international standards applied by the municipality, and help them to engage in the labor market.
Eng. Khalifa Bin Hada Al Suwaidi said that this cooperation comes in accordance with an agreement signed by the Municipality with the University of Sharjah, through which cooperation and coordination in the engineering field will be carried out, a training program will be provided for the students.
 
He explained that these students are the first batch of this program, which the municipality continues to provide, for graduate students from the University of Sharjah and the American University in Sharjah and Higher Colleges of Technology.