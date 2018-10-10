Sharjah Municipality honours trainee students in the engineering and building sector

Eng. Khalifa Bin Hada Al Suwaidi said that this cooperation comes in accordance with an agreement signed by the Municipality with the University of Sharjah, through which cooperation and coordination in the engineering field will be carried out, a training program will be provided for the students.

He explained that these students are the first batch of this program, which the municipality continues to provide, for graduate students from the University of Sharjah and the American University in Sharjah and Higher Colleges of Technology.