‘Shurooq Youth Council’ launched to shape next generation of Emirati leaders

The new council is dedicated to support the distinguished young leaders working in Shurooq, to empower their ambitions in line with future goals and objectives, and to use it in identifying key challenges, and launching various initiatives that support the UAE Ministry of Youth Affairs objectives.

Designed in line with Sharjah’s youth-focused development policies and in line with the objectives of the Emirates Youth Council and the National Youth Agenda to create a platform to enhance communication with young leaders, the new council is an incubator for personal growth and career development, and seeks to support the Emirati youths to achieving their dreams and aspiration and enable them to contribute to Sharjah’s rapid economic and social transformation, as well as the nation.

The announcement took place at the 1971 Design Space attended by His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Nada Abdullah Al Turaifi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Youth Council, Fatma Al Mahmoud, Chairperson of the Shurooq Youth Council, Mohammed Al Sarkal, Deputy Chair, as well as numerous council members.

The council, which reflects on the wise vision and directives His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, aims to strengthen communications between youth and government bodies, create opportunities for young leaders in the decision-making process within a workforce, become an open-dialogue based platform for the youth, represent the youth in numerous events and propose resolutions that support their ideas and vision across selected authorities.

The membership criteria are that applicants should be UAE nationals working at the authority under the age of 30 years, and should have a good grasp over Arabic and English languages, and share a passion for ambitious goals and developments across numerous fields in Sharjah. Upon fulfilling these two conditions, applicants will receive a three-year membership.

The “Shurooq Youth Council” will be the authority’s latest achievement and milestone in its human development framework, building on a series of past initiatives that supported youths and young leaders exploring career options and leadership opportunities with Shurooq.

The first batch of the Shurooq Youth Council members include Abdullah Alyassi, Ahmad Abdullah Al Qadi, Fatima Akhbar Al Harmoudi, Ghaya Khalifa Al Marar, Hamdah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Salha Al Sarkal, Shamsa Ali Al Ali and Sultan Al Suwaidi.

Commenting on the valuable role that youth play in a nation’s future, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman, Shurooq, said: "Enabling our youth is a top national priority. The Shurooq Youth Council has been launched in line with Sharjah's vision to build a sustainable and knowledge-based future for the nation.”

His Excellency Al Sarkal added: "The council will facilitate opportunities for them to learn, grow and cultivate their skills in order for them to reach their full potential, and be a platform where they can freely express their ideas and opinions, network with peers and invest in their capabilities. We hope the council will function as a facilitator and enabler of our continued growth and development.”

On her part, Nada Abdullah Al Turaifi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Youth Council, said: "Investing in youth and young leaders has always been a never-ending testament in the emirate of Sharjah, and we are pleased to see the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) taking the lead by establishing its first youth council, with aims and objectives that are directly in-line with ours and the entire nation.”

Nada Al Turaifi added: "We envision a future where each government establishment in Sharjah can build on their long-standing experiences in investing in youth, and involve them in key decision making processes, create platforms that unleashes their creativity, and support their positioning as pioneers for innovation and success giving them confidence and strength to shape their own futures and the future of Sharjah and the UAE."

Fatma Al Mahmoud said: “Young people today are the leaders of tomorrow, and the formation of the Shurooq Youth Council further affirms their valuable role in the UAE’s socioeconomic progress. I am very excited to be part of this significant project, which I believe will play a crucial role not only in equipping us to face future challenges, but lay the foundation for more active involvement of the Sharjah’s and the UAE’s youth in the nation building process.”

The Shurooq Youth Council is the authority’s latest achievement in strengthening its human development framework, and builds on a series of youth-centric initiatives it has rolled out in the past to develop the capacities of the emirate’s youth, including guiding them towards career options and leadership opportunities at Shurooq.

Founded in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development in Sharjah and the UAE based on the emirate’s distinct Arab and Islamic culture to create a unique sociocultural fabric. It strives to develop the emirate by adopting best international standards in providing high-end services that help draw local, regional and international investment.