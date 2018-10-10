First “Mersal Al Kheir” meeting launches Thursday

Bringing together government entities in Sharjah, the meeting will have each entity nominate a representative “Charity Messenger” to act as a link between the Charity and the respective entity in charitable and humanitarian work. The meeting highlights the importance of charitable and humanitarian work and the success it achieves through coordination, cooperation and joint action.

Abdullah Bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International said: “The meeting which convenes officials and representatives of Sharjah government entities is a key aspect of the joint action and the high-level coordination in charitable and humanitarian work in general. Its first edition will focus on the importance of nominating a representative from each government entity to act as a coordination officer between their entity and the Charity on charity related projects and initiatives.

He noted that the meeting will be held annually by the Charity in line with the Emirate’s vision in charitable work. It is aimed at achieving the highest level of cooperation in a manner that befits the local, regional and international reputation of the Emirate which is strongly present across the world’s six continents with its numerous charity works and projects.

He pointed out that all projects carried out by the Charity with the support of benefactors and donators are based on the Charity’s vision to pioneer sustainable development of humanitarian work. The Charity has always been a front-runner in providing year-round assistance to those in need within and outside the country through endowment projects and donations that contribute in supporting the needy of eligible groups and families.