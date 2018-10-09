SCC’s Public Utilities Committee reviews achievements, work plan

At the meeting, the Committee reviewed the visits and discussions it has conducted during the past period, aiming to continue its vision of work at the Emirate’s departments and institutions.

Chaired by Abdullah Matar Khalifa Abdullah Al Ketbi, the Committee discussed its views on a number of topics related to its field of work and the efforts it has made to implement its visits and contacts with a number of departments.

He praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develo, build and upgrade services, and His Highness’ constant follow up of citizens’ issues as well as his keenness to ensure a decent life for every citizen.

The Committee commended the efforts of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Urban Planning Council SUPC, and his vision of the Council's work and future projects to plan the future of the Emirate of Sharjah on scientific foundations.

The Committee also discussed the mechanism of completing its visit to a number of government departments.