Salem Al Qasimi honours winners of ‘Sharjah Clubs Excellence Programme’

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajiri, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Clubs Excellence Programme, delivered a speech in which he announced that the number of participants in this year’s edition of the Programme reached 14 clubs.

He added that a new category under the name “The Most Developed Club” has been added to the categories of the Programme. “The new category contributes to motivating and encouraging clubs to improve and develop their capabilities”, Dr. Al Ghanem said.

The attendees watched a documentary which highlighted the march of the sports movement in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Then, Sheikh Salem honoured the chairman and members of the committee as well as the members of the Jury.

Concluding the ceremony, the Sharjah Sports Council presented a commemorative souvenir to Sheikh Salem for his attendance and honouring the winners of the Programme.

Present at the ceremony were Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC); Khaled Al Midfa, Secretary General of Authority for Youth and Sports; Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; members of Sharjah Sports Council, heads of clubs in Sharjah and several sports figure.