SCI distributes aid in Jordan through UAE Embassy

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of the Projects and Aid Administration of Sharjah Charity International, said that the project aims to ensure the comfort of the Syrian and Jordanian families before winter, by providing them with winter blankets and other necessary items to withstand adverse weather conditions.

He added that the project in line with the message behind the Year of Zayed and is being conducted by several charity associations, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and is directly supervised by the UAE Embassy in Jordan. Al Zari noted that the beneficiaries of the aid include orphans who have been supported by Sharjah Charity International, in cooperation with the Jordanian Welfare Association for the Care of Orphans since the start of the Syrian crisis.

Al Zari stressed that the Year of Zayed programmes aim to empower underprivileged families, via professional training courses that will help them find work and earn an income. He went on to say that Sharjah Charity International conducts relief aid projects in 110 countries, as well as assist refugees.

Mattar Saif Soliman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, praised Sharjah Charity International's efforts and aid programmes within Jordan, adding that the Embassy is committed to supporting the charitable organisation, along with other UAE based organisation to ensure their successful delivery of relief aid to individuals in need.