Sharjah reviews efforts to equate with standards of Network for Age-Friendly Cities

The meeting reviewed several issues on its agenda, discussed remarks on the committee’s strategic plan, discussed efforts equating with standards of Network for Age-Friendly Cities by Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The report pointed to the statistics achieved by the Department until 2018, where progress reached 134 available standards with a progress rate of 45.6% since July last year, 45 need to improve progress rate reached 40%, while the proportion of standards are unavailable and reduced from 15 to only 3 standards, an increase of 80%.

The meeting also discussed the report on the information exchange and experiences, which dealt with several points, and a number of general topics such as seminars and specialized workshops.

The statistics discussed during the meeting indicate the great work and the efforts exerted by various local authorities in the Government of Sharjah to counter the global standards set for Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.