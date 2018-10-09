SSSD implements 9818 programs for the elderly

Khulood Al Ali, Director of Home Care Department, has praised the nine clubs’ services that aim to improve the quality of life for the elderly by creating an effective communication environment.

Commenting on this, Khulood Al Ali said that the clubs provide various programs and activities that ensure the integration of the elderly in the community. She has further added that the club’s 685 members enjoy practicing various activities, cultural, religious and recreational workshops, awareness lectures, as well as various exhibitions, festivals and different community events.

Khulood Al Ali stressed that the clubs work within the draft annual plan, which comes in line with the vision of the SSSD’s strategic objectives to develop different services for several elderly in all areas.