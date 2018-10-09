Sharjah Police uses Artificial Intelligence on crimes

The workshop was presented by Capt. Mohammed Khalifa Al Zaabi, Director of the Security Information Branch at the Directorate, in the presence of the heads of departments and directors of branches in the comprehensive police stations in the eastern and central regions.

The workshop aims at reinforcing the concept of the strategy of employing artificial intelligence in the field of security, data analysis and collection of security information, which is based, through its themes, on the prevention, prediction and use of crimes in support of policing.