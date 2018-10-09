Sharjah Police honours ''Basmat Zayed'' Voluntary Team for its achievements

The honouring was attended by Lt Colonel Jabir Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Police General Commander's Office Dept and Captain Humaid Al Kindi, Director of Committees and Teams at Sharjah Police General Commander's Office Dept.

Team members have reviewed their achievements over the last period and their future plans in humanitarian work. Lt Colonel Al Madfa said that honoring distinguished staff was a well-established approach adopted by MOI out of its belief in the paramount importance of honoring in raising staff morale and encouraging competitiveness among them.

The honoured team members on their part have expressed their pleasure for the honoring, reaffirming their resolve to continue hard work to secure Sharjah Police a prestigious standing.