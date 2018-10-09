Sharjah Police honours ''Basmat Zayed'' Voluntary Team for its achievements

Sharjah24: Lt Colonel Tariq Al Madfa, Director of Sharjah Police General Commander's Office Dept has honoured at the venue of Brigadier Humaid Saif, members of ''Basmat Zayed'' Voluntary Team in recognition of its community initiatives launched recently as part of Year of Zayed and with a view to commemorating the pillars of humanitarian work consolidated by UAE founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan ( May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).
The honouring was attended by Lt Colonel Jabir Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Police General Commander's Office Dept and Captain Humaid Al Kindi, Director of Committees and Teams at Sharjah Police General Commander's Office Dept. 
 
Team members have reviewed their achievements over the last period and their future plans in humanitarian work. Lt Colonel Al Madfa said that honoring distinguished staff was a well-established approach adopted by MOI out of its belief in the paramount importance of honoring in raising staff morale and encouraging competitiveness among them. 
 
The honoured team members on their part have expressed their pleasure for the honoring, reaffirming their resolve to continue hard work to secure Sharjah Police a prestigious standing.