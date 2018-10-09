Sharjah Cooperative Society signs a cooperation agreement with SANED

This came during a visit by Sultan Al Ketbi and his accompanying delegation in the presence of His Excellency Director General of Sharjah Cooperative Society and Directors of the departments.

SANED provides energy management strategies and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing power and water consumption, as well as integrated facility management services, as well as cleaning, security and guarding services with the highest quality standards in accordance with international standards.

The Association's management appreciated the efforts of SANED Company and its continuous efforts to improve the quality of service provided in the field of facilities and energy management through its qualified cadres and its advanced systems, and stressed the importance of the partnership between the Sharjah Cooperative Society and supported the implementation of international standards in the management of the branches and projects of the association.