SEC reviews Sharjah’s Smart Media Platform

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the Integrated Media Management System in the Government of Sharjah “Smart Media Platform”.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council stressed that the System comes in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at enhancing the Emirate's media presence and ensuring its trustworthy position as a reliable news source.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), reviewed the Platform’s objectives, highlighting its significant role in media management in the SGMB in particular, and the Emirate of Sharjah in general.

The Council praised the SGMB’s efforts to develop a smart media system, underling the importance of holding courses and workshops with various entities to develop the Platform.

As part of its keenness to transform the departments, institutions, and several entities into smart institutional environment that motivate its employees, the Sharjah Housing Directorate reviewed the applicable electronic system for measuring performance indicators.

His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing, pointed out that this electronic system comes in line with the Directorate’s strategic objectives that ensure transformation into a smart institutional environment.

The Council has lauded the efforts of the Sharjah Housing Directorate to achieve its objectives and improve the working environment.

The Sharjah Executive Council discussed the memorandum which was submitted by the Sharjah’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) on the conservation of the environment, sustaining fisheries, conservation of biodiversity and wildlife.

The Council has further directed to coordinate with the competent authorities to serve the Emirate's objectives in preserving the marine environment and wildlife.