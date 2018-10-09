Registration for IIFMENA conference now open

The two-day event is held in partnership with UNHCR, UNDP, UNICEF, UN Women and Nama Women Advancement Establishment, and will be held this year under the theme, ‘Youth: Crisis Challenges and Development Opportunities’.

Under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness, Chairperson of the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, the conference will address youth-related issues and challenges in the Middle East and North Africa, with a special focus on the effects of war, conflict and natural disasters on them.

Discussions will highlight the important role sustainable development plays in protecting the future of youth, and how their participation in the decision-making process can significantly benefit the future of their communities. The importance of preventing the young generation from engaging in extremist activities or criminal acts will also come under the spotlight.

Speakers will discuss challenges and opportunities with the aim of charting an effective road map for investing in the future of youth around the world, and specifically in the MENA region.

On its first day, the conference will feature a series of interactive sessions engaging local and international organisations in debates on policies and strategies to improve the situation of the MENA region’s youth. The sessions will suggest the necessary mechanisms and appropriate solutions that contribute to youth advocacy and support new education plans in keeping up with the current era and important skillset. Other topics include supporting entrepreneurship and how to create opportunities for the youth.

The youth forum will also highlight the importance of increased participation of young women in the job market, and address social traditions and practices that hinder their advancement.

The second day will host a youth forum that will allow participants the opportunity to discuss various challenges facing them and strategise ways to support and empower them.

The conference will underline the need of governments, civil society, international organisations, academia and private organisations to work collectively and combine their efforts in supporting the effective engagement of youth in decision making and finding practical solutions to challenges and crises facing them.

Individuals and organisations interested to attend in this edition of the IIFMENA conference can register on http://iifmena.org. The conference is a significant step in bringing the world together on one platform to discuss issues of importance and inspire positive change.

The organising committee has urged participants to share their opinions and insights, which will help generate practical solutions to address the growing youth crisis in the region, and lead the way in investing in shaping them as agents of peace and development.