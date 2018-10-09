Parents Council in Central Region organise Second Educational Forum

The meeting was held in the meeting hall of the Mleiha Municipal Council. The forum comes within the framework of Sharjah Education Council plans to achieve its educational mission in communicating with the educational field through government institutions and agencies.

In his welcome speech at the forum, Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his Honorary Doctorate from the University of Coimbra.

Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region, praised in cooperation with the Municipal Council for the area of Mleiha in organising the educational forum, in addition to the introduction of educational axes that serve the student and the teacher and educational management.