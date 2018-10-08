Souq Al Jubail receives a delegation from Kazakhstan

The visit is in line with Souq Al Jubail’s endeavour to enhance tourism and highlight the rich diversity in the UAE.

Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail welcomed the guests who hailed the facilities and services available at the Souq as well as its panoramic image which reflects authenticity of the Emirate of Sharjah and its Arabic and Islamic identity.

The Kazakh visitors enjoyed a tour in the different sections of the Souq and learnt about the old tools and equipment used in fishing and their importance to the UAE heritage.