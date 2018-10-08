SDHR 15th issue of e-magazine released

The new issue includes several topics about the human resources presented in a simple method and are made accessible to all thought segments and age categories. Specialist articles related to human resources and development including development during the time of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, were also dealt with in the new issue.

The 15th issue also highlights the SDHR’s achievements since the beginning of 2018. Smart institutional communication, Artificial Intelligence, health and environment articles were also part of the new edition of the e-magazine.

Published on PDF form on SDHR website, the biannual magazine attracts the attention of people concerned and associated with human resources, writers and specialist trainers.