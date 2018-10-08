Sharjah Municipality highlights teachers’ role to raise new generations

During the visit, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi highlighted the positive impact of education on human society.

The visit was attended by His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Institutional Support Department at Sharjah Municipality, and a number of dignitaries.

During the visit, His Excellency Al Tarifi has lauded the efforts of the emirate of Sharjah, which comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote education that guarantees prosperity and progress for all societies.

For his part, Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi said that the visit aimed at bringing joy to the hearts of several teachers who work in the Municipality’s nursery.