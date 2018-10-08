Al Bataeh Municipality meets Central Police to reduce the negative phenomena at the desert

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality praised the joint action to achieve public interest objectives, activating land tourism and applying the security system to keep the dessert -goers in the framework of implementing the laws in cooperation with the Central Region Police.

The meeting discussed the preparations for the winter season, the elimination of all negative phenomena in the wild areas, and the provision of a comfortable atmosphere for those who follow dessert.

Deputy Director of the Central Region Police, said that the winter season will be prepared through the formation of a joint committee to follow up the progress of work and to achieve full cooperation between all parties.