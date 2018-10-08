“Sharjah Child-friendly City” promotes cooperation with children departments in the Emirate

The meeting was attended by Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO and a group of members.

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal reviewed the plans and stages of the “Child-Friendly City" project implemented by the office in cooperation with concerned institutions, government departments and civil society in Sharjah, crowned Sharjah world's first child-friendly city in 2015 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Al Ghazal explained that the aim of the meeting is to mobilize and strengthen the efforts of the Emirate to support children and adolescents and encourage all institutions to adopt strategies friendly to children and young people, as well as engage in initiatives implemented by the Office.