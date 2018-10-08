Brand building and marketing workshop by SBWC

The two-day “360 Degrees Marketing – Tactics and Solutions to Fulfil your Marketing Needs” workshop, was conducted by Dana Faisal Mado, an established professional in the fields of public relations and strategic planning.

Mado is the founder of twenty-two eleven (2211), a Kuwaiti based public relations and brand marketing company founded in 2013.

Participants learned about the importance of understanding the difference between price and value, how to maintain the attributes of value, and harness valuable experiences.

In addition to discussing product engineering and cost-effective marketing tactics, participants debated the best methods of client retention focusing on customer service goals and gaining loyalty, and learned about the 80/20 method.

The participants, who comprised of SBWC members and professional women, listed their marketing needs, learned to build a marketing calendar and how to budget for creative solutions, as well as benefited from one-on-one consultations, on the second day.

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson of SBWC said: “Brands shouldn’t be silent. People want to know the business’ values and ensure that it’s aligned with theirs. This workshop empowers women to write their own story and create a tapestry of interconnected systems, in which their business isn’t seen as a separate economic entity, but as a part of the community.”

Mado remarked, “As businesswomen we should be able to think of new and exciting ideas to appeal to our target demographic to keep from becoming stale. From having an eye for design to coming up with amusing and interesting concepts, the ability to think outside the box in is extremely crucial. This workshop allowed the attendees to enhance their professional skills and build on their multi-disciplinary capabilities. It’s a great way to empower women to harness their true potential in business.”

Starting its journey in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council aims to drive women entrepreneur’s integration into the global economy, support economic output of the nation, and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

To achieve this aim, SBWC engages in delivering a range of programmes and initiatives including conferences, seminars, workshops and research that supports potential and existing entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also forges partnerships with government, private organisations and foundations in the UAE and beyond.