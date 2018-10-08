SCD to launch the First Edition of ‘Certified Coach’ programme

The programme aims to help individuals who wish to sharpen their skills and competencies in different areas of the coaching profession.

Running from October to February, the programme is part of a series of programmes by SCD, a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators’, with a view to unleashing the potential of Emirati youth and provide them with professional development opportunities.

Participants who successfully complete the four-month coach-training programme will receive the International Coach Federation (ICF) credential. ICF is the largest global body representing the profession, and has under its umbrella over 32,000 members worldwide.

The programme requires applicants to have at least five years of professional experience, in addition to having strong communication skills and the passion to become a coach, as well as team leading, active listening and English language proficiency.

‘Certified Coach’ focuses on self-empowerment and developing life skills, which are essential to increasing self-awareness to identify one’s character strengths and weaknesses, and their potential capabilities. ‘Certified Coach’ has been designed to enable its participants realise their goals and enhance their decision-making skills. It seeks to empower them to overcome the challenges that come in the way of their self-development journey and their success.

The programme will see its coaches implement their strategy through extensive discussion panels and question-based conversations to encourage critical and analytical thinking among trainees to find possible solutions within the existing environment. The programme is crafted to help participants overcome their fears and hesitation, and not live in the shadow of unsuccessful experiences they had in the past.

Saeed Al Hammadi, Director of Corporate Communications at SCD, said: “SCD’s vision is exemplified in building a generation of young influencers who have the capabilities and experiences, which will enable them to contribute effectively to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economic and social development. We have launched this programme to bring coaching in the UAE up to the highest international standards”.

“We are keen to ensuring that all of our programmes and initiatives provide a fully integrated and inclusive educational approach that contributes to empowering young leaders, he added”.