Sharjah Girl Guides Brownies engaged in creation workshops

The first workshop, the brownies were asked to design their own functioning robots and gadgets. They had to swift through recycling ‘junk’ materials around and assemble them into fully operational robots. They learned how to code simple functions to control the hardware and compete with fellow students once the final robot is prepared. This program enabled children to use Arduino, electronic sensors, code, and learn concepts of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). Little brownies found inventors within themselves.

“It’s essential for children to learn about concepts that are relevant in our highly pacing world. Learning to code is one of the key skills that should be taught to children, just as they take up swimming lessons. The workshop allows every child to be become code-aware-human-beings and that’s the main reason there are robotics workshop. It’s an excellent way to integrate fun and education. Other workshops this month, also seek to instil creativity and the art of creating things themselves,” said Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG.

The next workshop was for the brownies to understand the process of making soaps and candles. As adults we consistently think of ways to reduce consumption, but as brownies they are learning how. The girls got an insight on how to make simple things like soaps and candles in a fun and interactive manner.

The final workshop of the month was the ‘Little Chef’ program. Not only do brownies build robots and make their own soap and candle, but they know how to bake as well. Exuberant faces were witnessed across the room when they were learning the types of cookie dough, measuring ingredients, and cleaning up the kitchen post the baking. They ended the workshop on the fourth day with a final bake off!

The Girl Guides movement was established in Sharjah in 1973 when the first camp was held by ambitious women leaders who sought to develop girls’ full potential and to empower them to become effective members of society. Today, the movement is constantly evolving to adapt to technological, social, and community advancement.