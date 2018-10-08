SEWA, discusses corporation ways with MHPS

Chairman of SEWA said that the meeting with the delegation of Mitsubishi Hitachi Company, comes to enhance the strategic cooperation between the two sides, stressing that the Authority is fully working to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting, Al Leem discussed the strategy of the Authority for 2020 and the development projects it carries out in its fields of work. He pointed out that the Authority is focusing on using the latest technology in the world to increase energy efficiency by at least 50% and implement the ISO 50001 standards.