Khalfan Al Marri highlights the importance of ‘Yalsatna’ initiative

The periodic meeting is part of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council’s keenness to continue its social role in strengthening bonds among the citizens of the Suburb and enhancing communication between the citizens and the Council.

During the meeting, Khalfan Al Marri, Chairman of the Council reviewed different issues related to the council and listened to the citizens’ opinions regarding the services delivered to them. Al Marri also highlighted the importance of “Yalsatna” initiative launched by the council to augment and bolster social solidarity among the citizens.