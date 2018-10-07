SM hosts Chairman of SDVAD in a dialogue session

Themed “Life Experience”, the session saw the attendance of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, his assistants, department heads, division managers and a number of staff at the municipality.

Al Tarifi said that the Emirate of Sharjah has always been accustomed to excellence under the wise and prudent leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop the emirate in all areas. Building on this, Sharjah Municipality has been keen to host Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi to talk about his experience in life including the various posts he filled and his success story, to benefit employees in their lives.

He pointed out that such dialogue sessions consolidate social relations and cooperation among government bodies to learn from one another’s experiences to help them lead their agencies successfully.

For his part, Al Suwaidi attributed his success and excellence to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah whom he considers his example and from whose leadership and strategic vision he derived. With this in mind, Al Suwaidi worked hard with utmost diligence and sincerity saying that constant endeavour toward objectives is the key to achieving these objectives.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the Municipality of Sharjah is the first institution at which he worked. He also talked about his early childhood and the schools that he joined. He also touched on the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the establishment of the Union and the path of excellence that the UAE has followed ever since. Organizing time and positive dealing and interaction with others were also highlighted during the session.

At the end of the session, which the staff thoroughly listened to and enthusiastically interacted with, Al Suwaidi thanked the Municipality of Sharjah and its senior management for giving him the opportunity to talk about his personality and his life experience.