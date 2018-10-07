SSC discusses preparations for rationalisation award

This came during a meeting with the delegation of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority at the Council’s headquarters, in the presence of several other dignitaries and top officials.

The award aims to highlight the importance of rationalisation of energy consumption, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The SEWA’s delegation expressed their appreciation to His Excellency Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighting the Council's efforts to educated people on the importance of energy rationalisation.