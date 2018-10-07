SCHS releases the 332 issue of Al Manal E-Magazine for October

The publication aims at educating the Arab family, providing it with information, theoretical, and applied knowledge as well as training programs and raising their health awareness. It provides consultation, researches, and anything related to raising children and social development. It highlights the issues of women, children, and persons with disabilities and their parents as well as the regulations concerning their lives.

In this new release, people can read a research by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Muharj on Dyslexia and its genetic, developmental, and environmental causing factors. People can also read a study by Dr. Yasser bin Mahmoud Al-Fahad on effective teaching strategies and autism, in which the organised environment, routine, and continuous repetition contributes to the improvement of child's learning.

(How a wife deals with the trauma of losing her husband) is a detailed study by Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment. In “Researches” section, we read a plan to modify crying babies’ behavior when parents do not respond to their request by Ms. Hajar Mustafa Hijazi.

In "Assistive Technologies" section, we read about Al Amal Smart Glasses as a new breakthrough for the blind and visually impaired people. Al Amal glasses are the result of long research, software development, artificial intelligence, and applications that took more than eight years of hard work.

Mrs. Shakra Rashid wrote under the title "Whispers from the Heart" in “Culture and Literature” section. People also can read an article on the value of children's literature by Ms. Martha Riven in the same section. Mr. Hashem Katae translated it into Arabic. People can also read an impressive story by Dr. Abdul Muttalib entitled "My blood type, Doctor!" in the same section by Mr. Judd Hoshyar. People can read about the new Bolivian novel. People can read a literary article by Hazim Shehadeh about the international film "Stars above the Earth".

In events, we read a group of news such as selecting Sharjah Emirate as "friendly city for people with motor disabilities and amputation”, Al Amal School for the Deaf manages to integrate 54 students with hearing impairment in public and private schools, and more than 267 students join Al Wafa School for Capacity Development. In addition, Physical and Occupational Therapy Department, which is an affiliate of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, marks World Physical Therapy Day in order to raise awareness of the services that the department offers and the importance of maintaining good physical and mental health. We read also a material about the International Week of the Deaf and Sign Language under the theme (With Sign Language, Everyone Is Included) by Al Manal Editor Osama Nadim Mardini.

Our journey continues with the 332 issue of Al Manal E-Magazine with an article by Mrs. Raya Aljader about marriage, is it everyone’s dream even if he/she was suffering from a disability, Maryam Al Dabbagh translated this article for the magazine.

Moreover, in “Social Issues”, we read by Dr. Medhat Mohamed Abu El Nasr an article about family attitude towards their disabled son. We read also by Mr. Abdel Hamid Abu Nasr about transportation initiative, which Sharjah launched, to consider a waiver of fees for the elderly and persons with disabilities. Sana Samara, Physical Therapy Specialist, has made a report about the harmful effects of using baby strollers.

In “life snap”, Raya Aljader talks about her experience with disability and challenging negative customs, traditions, bearing rejection, and overcoming obstacles.

In “Opinion”, Hamad Abdul Aziz Al-Hameed wrote about teaching requirements for persons with hearing impairment. Dr. Ghassan Shahrour wrote about the champions of Ministry of Health, who made us all proud. The editorial staff of Al Manal E-Magazine differentiated between disease, disorder, case, and syndrome. Finally, Ms. Fatima Al Mazroui wrote about the art of listening.